Harbour Investment Management LLC Sells 3,320 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Harbour Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.4% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 36,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 12,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 55,126 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 28.9% during the third quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group set a $475.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,407,616. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 528,970 shares of company stock valued at $177,150,321. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.4%

AVGO opened at $320.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.89. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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