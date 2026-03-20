Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,148 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $319.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up from $373.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Autodesk from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.96.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $247.65 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.01 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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