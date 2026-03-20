Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $467,000 in Grupo Televisa S.A. $TV

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 173,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,426,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,578 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Grupo Televisa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 47,808 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa by 921.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 977,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

Grupo Televisa Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of TV stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Grupo Televisa S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $794.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.01 million. Grupo Televisa had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa S.A. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Televisa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa’s portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.

Televisa’s broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.

Further Reading

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