Investment Research Partners LLC Takes $396,000 Position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 630.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HASI opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $114.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 46.08% and a return on equity of 12.06%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, Director Jeffrey Eckel sold 134,398 shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $5,272,433.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,031.50. The trade was a 93.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc (NYSE: HASI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong’s core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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