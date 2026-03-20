Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 4,164 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $609,158,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 26,798.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,383,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,152 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,039,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,874,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,359,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,383,000 after acquiring an additional 963,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

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TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $198.41 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $250.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.50. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $333,777.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.82, for a total transaction of $2,197,908.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,608,736.62. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,945 shares of company stock worth $7,528,616. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised TE Connectivity from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

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TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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