Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 11,380 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 27,432 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,391,000. Stance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 27.8% during the third quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Starbucks
Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Store traffic and customer engagement trends are improving, supporting the turnaround narrative and giving investors a reason to buy dips. Down Almost 9% in 1 Week, Is This Your Chance to Buy Starbucks Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Wide public coverage and analyst commentary are keeping SBUX in focus; articles summarize the mixed fundamentals and strategic moves but add little new catalyst. What’s Happening With Starbucks Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Guides and buy?how?to pieces are out for investors considering SBUX exposure, reflecting steady retail interest rather than a near?term catalyst. How to Buy Starbucks Stock (SBUX) in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry reports point to growing European coffee demand, a backdrop that supports long?term category growth even as competitors jockey for share. Europe Coffee Market Share Analysis and Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)
- Negative Sentiment: RBC Capital downgraded SBUX to Sector Perform, citing rising labor investments (>$500M), uncertain margin improvement and elevated investor expectations — a direct negative for near?term sentiment. RBC Capital downgrades Starbucks (SBUX)
- Negative Sentiment: Shareholder activism is pressing the board over labor oversight and valuation, elevating governance risk and potential distraction for management. Shareholder Push Puts Starbucks Board Oversight And Valuation Under Scrutiny
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and outlets flag ongoing labor issues and potential higher labor costs, which could weigh on margins as the chain invests in wages/benefits and store upgrades. Analysts Concerned About Starbucks Labor Issues, Starbucks Stock (NASDAQ:SBUX) Drops
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market pressure — fading hopes of near?term Fed rate cuts and higher energy prices — is a headwind for growth/equity multiples and risks pressuring SBUX along with the market. Dimming Hopes for Rate Cuts Drag Down U.S. Stocks
- Negative Sentiment: Competitors (e.g., Dutch Bros) are boosting loyalty engagement and transaction share, underscoring tougher competitive dynamics in the premium coffee space. Dutch Bros Loyalty Hits 15M Members: Is Engagement Driving Sales?
Insider Activity at Starbucks
Starbucks Trading Up 3.4%
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $104.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.54.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.81.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.
Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.
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