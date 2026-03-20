Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 11,380 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 27,432 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,391,000. Stance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 27.8% during the third quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Up 3.4%

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,226.08. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,700. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,729 shares of company stock valued at $460,974 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $104.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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