Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.7% during the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

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Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $141.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The company has a market cap of $175.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $432,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,844,717.93. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $1,447,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,999,775.32. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 309,280 shares of company stock valued at $44,068,850 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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