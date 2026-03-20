Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 193,606 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,606 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 53,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $186.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.38 and its 200 day moving average is $184.83. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $203.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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