Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Holdings Cut by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,762 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 128.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 26,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.73.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $158.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.17 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 26.23%.The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $23,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,651,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,014,275. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 11,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $1,738,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,396.12. This trade represents a 44.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,418 shares of company stock worth $54,196,631. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

See Also

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