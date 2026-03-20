Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Redwire (RDW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Redwire (NYSE: RDW):

3/11/2026 – Redwire was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

3/9/2026 – Redwire was upgraded by Truist Financial Corporation from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from $13.00.

3/6/2026 – Redwire had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Redwire had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Redwire was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

1/28/2026 – Redwire had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Mkm. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Redwire had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,656,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $133,021,738.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,541,253 shares in the company, valued at $646,798,569.03. This represents a 17.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 41,587,273 shares of company stock valued at $465,103,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

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Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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