Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 16,804 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,804 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,042,138.76. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $8,578,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 163,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,719,286.92. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 34,889 shares of company stock worth $9,746,021 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Bank of America upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $290.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.43 and a 1-year high of $317.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.17 and its 200 day moving average is $206.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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