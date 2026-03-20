Brookfield Corporation $BN is Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,893 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises 3.8% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $20,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Brookfield by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,313,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,559,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,251,000 after buying an additional 897,916 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,849,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,338,000 after buying an additional 799,440 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 19,219,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,713,000 after buying an additional 125,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,040,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

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Brookfield Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:BN opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Brookfield Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.45.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.59.

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Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long?lived, cash?generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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