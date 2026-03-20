Farmers Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 1.8% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Newmont by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 19,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

Newmont Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $98.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.25. The stock has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.93 and a 52-week high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $2,050,011.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,033.15. The trade was a 51.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and price targets remain constructive — several firms maintain buy/outperform ratings and elevated price targets that suggest upside if bullion stabilizes. Read More.

Analyst support and price targets remain constructive — several firms maintain buy/outperform ratings and elevated price targets that suggest upside if bullion stabilizes. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Long-term value narrative persists — recent write-ups (Zacks, MSN) highlight Newmont’s cash flow profile, dividend and scale as attractive for long-term investors despite current volatility. Read More. Read More.

Long-term value narrative persists — recent write-ups (Zacks, MSN) highlight Newmont’s cash flow profile, dividend and scale as attractive for long-term investors despite current volatility. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Planned executive 10b5?1 sale disclosed — routine, pre?arranged plan announced for a small scheduled sale, typically neutral for fundamentals but noted by traders. Read More.

Planned executive 10b5?1 sale disclosed — routine, pre?arranged plan announced for a small scheduled sale, typically neutral for fundamentals but noted by traders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market reports are emphasizing the stock’s larger-than-market drop and high intraday volume as context — coverage consolidates the same drivers for traders. Read More.

Market reports are emphasizing the stock’s larger-than-market drop and high intraday volume as context — coverage consolidates the same drivers for traders. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising fuel and input costs plus softer bullion are putting pressure on margins — Benzinga reports fuel-cost headwinds while gold weakness reduces per?ounce profitability. Read More.

Rising fuel and input costs plus softer bullion are putting pressure on margins — Benzinga reports fuel-cost headwinds while gold weakness reduces per?ounce profitability. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro backdrop: Fed signaling fewer cuts and dollar strength have softened gold, amplifying downside for gold miners on risk-off days. Coverage links the Fed outlook to the stock’s move. Read More.

Macro backdrop: Fed signaling fewer cuts and dollar strength have softened gold, amplifying downside for gold miners on risk-off days. Coverage links the Fed outlook to the stock’s move. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Company guidance and 2026 outlook increase sensitivity — investors are revisiting guidance that implies lower attributable gold volumes and higher all?in sustaining costs for 2026, which magnifies downside when gold weakens. Read More.

Company guidance and 2026 outlook increase sensitivity — investors are revisiting guidance that implies lower attributable gold volumes and higher all?in sustaining costs for 2026, which magnifies downside when gold weakens. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a recent open?market sale by a senior insider (~18,394 shares) is being flagged by the market and can worsen sentiment during a selloff. Read More.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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