Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.33, but opened at $95.34. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $99.1980, with a volume of 4,163,984 shares trading hands.

Key Stories Impacting Applied Optoelectronics

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAOI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, February 27th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 10.0%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.80 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.090-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 36,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $3,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 233,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,420,204.50. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $4,855,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 322,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,271,152.10. The trade was a 13.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,833 shares of company stock worth $26,991,062. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.9% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1,923.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company’s core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company’s product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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