iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.61 and last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 18394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a market cap of $839.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EFG International AG bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 509.7% in the 4th quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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