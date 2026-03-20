SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Purchases $500,548.00 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $500,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,704,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,719,376.64. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $17.08 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42.

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SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

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SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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