Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlas Copco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Pareto Securities lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Atlas Copco Stock Performance

ATLKY stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 15.70%.The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

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Atlas Copco is a Sweden-based industrial group that develops, manufactures and services equipment and solutions for professional customers in a broad range of industries. The company’s core activities center on compressed air and gas systems, vacuum solutions, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, and power and flow equipment. Products and services span new-equipment sales, aftermarket parts, maintenance and technical support aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and safety for industrial operations.

Key product categories include stationary and portable air compressors, air treatment and gas generation systems, industrial vacuum pumps, generators and light towers, drilling rigs and rock excavation equipment for mining and construction, as well as electric and pneumatic tools and automated assembly systems for manufacturing.

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