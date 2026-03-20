Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAESY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Bae Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bae Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bae Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bae Systems Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bae Systems by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 16,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bae Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Bae Systems by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bae Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Bae Systems by 3,150.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAESY opened at $123.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Bae Systems has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.50.

About Bae Systems

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc is a global defense, security and aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of military and related products and services. Formed in 1999 through the combination of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems, the company supplies platforms, systems and support across air, land, maritime and cyber domains. Its portfolio spans combat and support aircraft systems, naval shipbuilding and subsystems, armored and land combat solutions, electronic and sensor systems, munitions, and intelligence, surveillance and cybersecurity capabilities.

BAE Systems serves government and military customers worldwide, with particularly large footprints in the United Kingdom and the United States as well as operations and sales across Europe, the Middle East, Australia and other markets.

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