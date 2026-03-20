Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several research analysts have issued reports on BAESY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Bae Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bae Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bae Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bae Systems
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bae Systems Price Performance
BAESY opened at $123.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Bae Systems has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.50.
About Bae Systems
BAE Systems plc is a global defense, security and aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of military and related products and services. Formed in 1999 through the combination of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems, the company supplies platforms, systems and support across air, land, maritime and cyber domains. Its portfolio spans combat and support aircraft systems, naval shipbuilding and subsystems, armored and land combat solutions, electronic and sensor systems, munitions, and intelligence, surveillance and cybersecurity capabilities.
BAE Systems serves government and military customers worldwide, with particularly large footprints in the United Kingdom and the United States as well as operations and sales across Europe, the Middle East, Australia and other markets.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Bae Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bae Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.