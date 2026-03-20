Liberty Silver (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Liberty Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.1550 and last traded at $4.04. 26,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,327,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHLL shares. Roth Mkm raised shares of Liberty Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Silver to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Liberty Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Silver

Liberty Silver Price Performance

Liberty Silver Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.95.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of silver and associated base metal properties. The company’s core business activity centers on identifying high-potential silver and cobalt projects in the Americas and advancing those properties through systematic drilling, resource definition and permitting efforts. Liberty Silver seeks to leverage emerging market demand for silver in renewable energy and industrial applications.

The company holds interests in several early to advanced-stage exploration projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.