Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15), FiscalAI reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Relmada Therapeutics’ conference call:

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NDV?01 phase II 12?month data reported a 76% 12?month complete response rate overall and 80% in BCG?unresponsive patients (CR anytime 95% overall, 94% BCG?unresponsive) with a favorable safety profile (no progression to muscle?invasive disease, no cystectomies, no grade ?3 treatment?related AEs).

phase II 12?month data reported a 76% 12?month complete response rate overall and 80% in BCG?unresponsive patients (CR anytime 95% overall, 94% BCG?unresponsive) with a favorable safety profile (no progression to muscle?invasive disease, no cystectomies, no grade ?3 treatment?related AEs). Relmada secured FDA alignment on a two?pathway registrational strategy and plans to initiate the phase III RESCUE program mid?2026—an adjuvant randomized trial in intermediate?risk NMIBC (vs observation) and a single?arm BCG?unresponsive trial, with initial 3?month readouts expected by end?2026.

The company completed a $160M private financing and reported $93M cash at year?end 2025, which management states provides runway through 2029 and to complete the NDV?01 phase III program.

Q4 2025 results showed a net loss of $19.9M ($0.27/sh) and higher operating cash burn (net cash used in operations $14.6M in Q4) with increased G&A expenses, reflecting continued development?stage losses.

Sepranolone (a GABA?modulating steroid antagonist) is advancing toward a mid?2026 proof?of?concept trial in Prader?Willi, but these are company forward?looking statements and remain subject to clinical and regulatory risks.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RLMD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,106. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on RLMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $10.00 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded Relmada Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Leerink Partners upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RLMD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 719,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 512,915 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 3,068,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squadron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,361,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for pain and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company applies a proprietary stereochemical approach to optimized drug candidates, aiming to improve safety, tolerability and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments. Relmada’s research efforts center on modulation of NMDA receptors to address unmet needs in depression, neuropathic pain and related indications.

Relmada’s lead product candidate, REL-1017 (d-methadone), is being evaluated as a potential rapid-acting and maintenance treatment for major depressive disorder, with clinical studies underway to assess its utility in both acute and long-term settings.

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