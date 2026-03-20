KickToken Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.44 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $131.62 thousand and approximately $0.44 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001756 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004561 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000076 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,342,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,342,748 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,342,748.70529233. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00108474 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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