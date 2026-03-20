Narus Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Narus Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 84.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Stock Performance
ORCL opened at $155.69 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $447.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 35.91%.
More Oracle News
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bulls point to Oracle’s AI/cloud momentum after a strong quarter and growing backlog; Guggenheim reaffirmed a Buy and a $400 target, arguing the AI buildout positions ORCL for durable future cash-flow upside. Why Guggenheim Sees Oracle’s (ORCL) AI Buildout Setting Up a Future Cash Flow Inflection
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple write-ups highlight the “halo effect” from Oracle’s AI infrastructure and cloud growth (big backlog, strong cloud revenue), arguing the sell-off may present a buying opportunity for growth-oriented investors. Oracle’s “Halo Effect” Is the Real Deal. But is the AI Growth Stock a Buy in March?
- Positive Sentiment: Product/news wins: Oracle announced new Simphony cloud POS features and generative-AI smart assistant capabilities for restaurants — incremental commercial traction for embedded AI offerings. Fans Score with New Oracle Suite Service and Mobile Ordering Capabilities
- Neutral Sentiment: Capital spending debate: coverage notes Oracle is ramping AI capex (Zacks reports a $50B ramp), prompting debate over whether heavy upfront spending will pay off long-term — a high-risk/high-reward dynamic for investors. Oracle Pushes Up Capex Spending on AI: High Risk or High Reward?
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry tailwind: Market reports show large opportunities in MEA IT services with Oracle named among leaders — supports long-term demand for cloud/native and hyperscale infrastructure. Middle East and Africa (MEA) IT Services Market 2026-2031: A $387 Billion Opportunity Led by Accenture, IBM, Oracle
- Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang: multiple law firms have filed or solicited lead-plaintiff candidates for a securities-fraud class action covering June 12–Dec 16, 2025, alleging misstatements about AI data-center capabilities and capex — this creates litigation risk, potential damages, and management distraction. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Filed a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Oracle Corporation (ORCL); April 6, 2026, Lead Plaintiff Deadline
- Negative Sentiment: Additional investor alerts and lawsuits from Rosen, Pomerantz, Bronstein, Schall, Bernstein and others amplify the risk and may pressure sentiment / trading volumes while investigations proceed. ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oracle Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – ORCL
- Negative Sentiment: Some sell-side/downside views persist (e.g., Mizuho’s pessimistic forecast), reflecting worry over valuation, debt/capex and OpenAI concentration exposure. Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price
Insider Transactions at Oracle
In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,223 shares of company stock worth $11,763,864. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.
View Our Latest Report on ORCL
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
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