iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,073 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.1% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Gold Trust worth $126,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,799,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,280,000 after purchasing an additional 456,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 47.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,520,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,493,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,165,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,148,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,704,000 after purchasing an additional 561,489 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,130,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,890,000 after purchasing an additional 559,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $87.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.44. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $104.40.

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iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

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(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

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