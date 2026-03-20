Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($3.53), reports. Lifeward had a negative net margin of 90.38% and a negative return on equity of 128.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Lifeward’s conference call:

Get Lifeward alerts:

The strategic agreement with Oramed was approved and is pending close; Lifeward has already received a $3.0M loan and expects a $10M convertible note plus additional financing at close, materially strengthening its liquidity to support growth initiatives.

was approved and is pending close; Lifeward has already received a $3.0M loan and expects a $10M convertible note plus additional financing at close, materially strengthening its liquidity to support growth initiatives. Lifeward gains exposure to Oramed’s clinical-stage oral insulin ORMD-0801 , which management says may reduce hypoglycemia and weight gain versus injectable insulin, and will advance a new U.S. study under a funding structure that preserves Lifeward’s operational focus.

, which management says may reduce hypoglycemia and weight gain versus injectable insulin, and will advance a new U.S. study under a funding structure that preserves Lifeward’s operational focus. Lifeward acquired Skelable IP and the core engineering team to develop a powered upper-extremity exoskeleton, targeting a commercial launch in about 18–24 months with a likely low regulatory barrier (management expects 510(k)-exempt status) and a large stroke survivor addressable market.

Full?year revenue fell ~14% to $22.0M (AlterG down 18%, MyoCycle down 50%), year-end unrestricted cash was only $2.2M , and the company continued to record operating losses and significant cash burn, leaving it dependent on the Oramed financing to stabilize liquidity.

(AlterG down 18%, MyoCycle down 50%), year-end unrestricted cash was only , and the company continued to record operating losses and significant cash burn, leaving it dependent on the Oramed financing to stabilize liquidity. Management restructured to a hybrid direct-plus-channel commercial model and expanded payer engagement, achieving Medicare Advantage coverage with Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthcare (covering >16 million lives) and broader international distribution, which they expect will drive unit growth and backlog conversion.

Lifeward Price Performance

Shares of LFWD opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. Lifeward has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Lifeward to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lifeward in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Report on LFWD

Institutional Trading of Lifeward

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFWD. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifeward by 1,271.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 214,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 198,406 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeward by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37,037 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Lifeward by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Lifeward by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Lifeward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.