Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,775,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,978,000 after purchasing an additional 700,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,706,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,452,000 after buying an additional 552,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,750,087,000 after buying an additional 799,155 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,174,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,078,000 after acquiring an additional 575,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,359,602,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

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RTX News Roundup

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Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $3,095,126.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,105.60. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,242,331.36. This represents a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

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RTX Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $200.37 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $269.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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