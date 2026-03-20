Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,775,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,978,000 after purchasing an additional 700,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,706,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,452,000 after buying an additional 552,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,750,087,000 after buying an additional 799,155 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,174,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,078,000 after acquiring an additional 575,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,359,602,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
RTX News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Pentagon seeks a large supplemental budget tied to the Iran conflict — this could translate into meaningful incremental defense spending that benefits major contractors including RTX (services, sustainment, and systems). Pentagon Seeks $200 Billion for Iran War. Here’s What It Means for Defense Stocks.
- Positive Sentiment: Reported strike on a U.S. F-35 and confirmed emergency landing raises near-term geopolitical risk, which historically lifts demand for defense equipment, maintenance and airborne systems where RTX is a supplier. Iran Claims Strike on U.S. F-35 as Pentagon Confirms Emergency Landing
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation check: a Yahoo piece asks whether RTX’s ~52% one-year gain already prices in expectations — useful context for investors weighing upside vs. stretched multiples. Is RTX (RTX) Still Attractive After A 52% One Year Share Price Gain?
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector recap of Q4 performance benchmarks RTX against peers — helpful for comparing growth, margins and relative momentum but not an immediate catalyst. Defense Contractors Stocks Q4 Recap: Benchmarking RTX (NYSE:RTX)
- Neutral Sentiment: Several consumer tech stories reference “RTX” GPUs and laptop discounts; these relate to NVIDIA’s RTX branding and are unlikely to move RTX Corporation’s stock. (Representative example.) Factory Reconditioned MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Graphics Cards Are Back in Stock at Woot
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry attention/coverage (Zacks, Supermicro piece on server GPUs) is increasing visibility but doesn’t directly change RTX’s defense revenue profile. Here is What to Know Beyond Why RTX Corporation (RTX) is a Trending Stock
- Negative Sentiment: TipRanks reports the stock fell after news that Airbus is pursuing potential damages in an engine dispute — unresolved legal/contract risk with a major aircraft OEM could imply future liabilities or order disruption for supply-chain participants and has weighed on investor sentiment. RTX Stock Dives as Airbus Engine Row Could Lead to ‘Unspecified Damages’ Decision
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX
RTX Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $200.37 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $269.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.
RTX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.
About RTX
RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.
RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.