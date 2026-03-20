Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Lowe’s Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Lowe’s Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $12.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

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Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $229.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.54. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $293.06.

More Lowe’s Companies News

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

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Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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