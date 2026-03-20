Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.
Lowe’s Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Lowe’s Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $12.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.
Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $229.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.54. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $293.06.
More Lowe’s Companies News
Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe’s Companies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board declares quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share (payable May 6; record April 22) — supports income-oriented investors and signals management confidence in cash flow. LOWE’S COMPANIES, INC. DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND
- Positive Sentiment: Launch of HomeCare+ subscription ($99/yr) bundled with MyLowe’s Rewards — aims to create recurring revenue, increase customer retention and drive more frequent store/app engagement from DIY and Pro customers. This is a strategic push into services that can raise lifetime value. Lowe’s Unveils Subscription Service for Consumer Home Maintenance
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded partnership with RELEX (AI-driven replenishment + Accenture integration) to unify Lowe’s inventory replenishment/allocation — should improve in?stock levels, reduce waste, and support merchandising productivity, which can boost sales and margins over time. RELEX Solutions Announces Expanded Partnership with Lowe’s to Strengthen Their Supply Chain Agility
- Neutral Sentiment: Minor institutional purchase reported: Achmea Investment Management increased its Lowe’s stake by ~6,916 shares — a small 13F disclosure that signals some institutional buying but is unlikely to move the tape materially. Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 6,916 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW
- Neutral Sentiment: Increased investor attention/publicity — articles and Zacks coverage note heightened searches and interest in LOW, which can amplify volatility but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Investors Heavily Search Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW): Here is What You Need to Know
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.
Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.
Further Reading
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