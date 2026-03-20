Zircuit (ZRC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.88 Million

Zircuit (ZRC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Zircuit has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zircuit has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $1.88 million worth of Zircuit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zircuit token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,443.48 or 0.99784203 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,429.38 or 0.99784919 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Zircuit

Zircuit’s launch date was November 12th, 2023. Zircuit’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,194,923,458 tokens. Zircuit’s official Twitter account is @zircuitl2. The official message board for Zircuit is discord.gg/zircuit. Zircuit’s official website is www.zircuit.com.

Zircuit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zircuit (ZRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zircuit has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,649,675,447 in circulation. The last known price of Zircuit is 0.00164151 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $2,026,593.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zircuit.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zircuit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zircuit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zircuit using one of the exchanges listed above.

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