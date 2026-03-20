Usual (USUAL) One Day Volume Tops $8.30 Million

Usual (USUAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Usual has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Usual has a market cap of $23.86 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of Usual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Usual token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Usual alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,508.78 or 0.99721677 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,443.48 or 0.99784203 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Usual Profile

Usual was first traded on November 12th, 2024. Usual’s total supply is 1,703,501,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,688,393,466 tokens. Usual’s official website is usual.money. Usual’s official message board is discord.usual.money. Usual’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney.

Buying and Selling Usual

According to CryptoCompare, “Usual (USUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Usual has a current supply of 1,703,501,356.22699698 with 1,688,393,442.72306391 in circulation. The last known price of Usual is 0.01420441 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $10,087,951.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Usual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Usual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Usual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Usual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Usual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.