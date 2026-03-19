Critical Analysis: Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX) & Ems Find (OTCMKTS:INTV)

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) and Ems Find (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Orix Corp Ads shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Orix Corp Ads shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Ems Find shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares Orix Corp Ads and Ems Find’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orix Corp Ads 15.04% 10.69% 2.70% Ems Find -320.01% N/A -160.85%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orix Corp Ads 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ems Find 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Orix Corp Ads and Ems Find, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Orix Corp Ads and Ems Find”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orix Corp Ads $2,003.02 billion 0.02 $2.32 billion $2.79 10.76 Ems Find $5.86 million 0.46 -$11.52 million ($0.90) -0.48

Orix Corp Ads has higher revenue and earnings than Ems Find. Ems Find is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orix Corp Ads, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Orix Corp Ads has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ems Find has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orix Corp Ads beats Ems Find on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orix Corp Ads

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ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services. Its Real Estate segment develops, rents, and manages real estate properties; operates facilities; real estate asset management; manages residential condominiums and office building; and provides construction contracting, real estate brokerage, and real estate investment advisory services, as well as operates hotels and Japanese inns. The company's PE Investment and Concession segment engages in the private equity (PE) investment and concession businesses. Its Environment and Energy segment provides renewable energy; ESCO; retails electric power; sells solar panels and battery electricity storage systems; and recycling and waste management services, as well as generates solar power. The company's Insurance segment sells life insurance products through agents, banks, and other financial institutions, as well as face-to-face and online. Its Banking and Credit segment provides banking and consumer finance services. The company's Aircraft and Ships segment engages in the aircraft leasing and management, and ship-related finance and investment businesses. Its ORIX USA segment offers finance, investment, and asset management services. The company's ORIX Europe segment provides equity and fixed income asset management services. Its Asia and Australia segment offers finance and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as Orient Leasing Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ORIX Corporation in 1989. ORIX Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ems Find

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

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