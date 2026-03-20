Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Cuts Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lowered its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $696,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,779,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 117.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 203.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 33,299 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at about $280,000.

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Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $54.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $99.12.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Further Reading

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