Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 2,672 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,092,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,531,691,000 after acquiring an additional 195,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,986,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,486,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,697 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,553,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,064,718,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,847,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,279,000 after buying an additional 37,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,844. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $353.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $313.07 and a 52-week high of $594.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.30 and a 200-day moving average of $435.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $398.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $385.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

See Also

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