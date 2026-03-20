Holdings Venture Globalharvest Buys 3,695 Shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest acquired 3,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,118.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,991,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,299,429.38. This represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Venture Globalharvest also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, January 22nd, Holdings Venture Globalharvest acquired 71,750 shares of Mission Produce stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $990,150.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Holdings Venture Globalharvest bought 237,270 shares of Mission Produce stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $3,065,528.40.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest bought 300,000 shares of Mission Produce stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00.

On Friday, January 16th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest purchased 324,295 shares of Mission Produce stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,011,529.15.

On Thursday, January 15th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest acquired 985,704 shares of Mission Produce stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $11,591,879.04.

On Thursday, January 8th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest acquired 13,683 shares of Mission Produce stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $163,648.68.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest bought 7,472 shares of Mission Produce stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,749.92.

On Monday, December 29th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest bought 59,761 shares of Mission Produce stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $693,227.60.

On Friday, December 26th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest purchased 13,679 shares of Mission Produce stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $159,223.56.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest purchased 15,365 shares of Mission Produce stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $178,234.00.

Mission Produce Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $12.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $888.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Produce

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.33 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Mission Produce by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 12.2% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVO

About Mission Produce

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Mission Produce, Inc is a leading global supplier, packer and distributor of fresh avocados, serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers. The company manages a vertically integrated supply chain that spans sourcing, post-harvest handling, packing and ripening. Through proprietary ripening technologies and cold-chain logistics, Mission Produce delivers consistent quality and extended shelf life for its avocado offerings.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Oxnard, California, Mission Produce grew from a regional packing operation into a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker AVO.

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