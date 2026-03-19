Nicholas Konat Sells 952 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Konat sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $79,492.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 79,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,612,114.50. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Konat also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Nicholas Konat sold 10,123 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $818,140.86.

On Friday, March 13th, Nicholas Konat sold 340 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $26,989.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.2%

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,492,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,731. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized $1.0B share repurchase, announced store-expansion plans (40+ new stores in 2026) and an open?market director purchase have driven investor interest in Sprouts’ capital-return and growth story. QuiverQuant: buyback/expansion

Board-authorized $1.0B share repurchase, announced store-expansion plans (40+ new stores in 2026) and an open?market director purchase have driven investor interest in Sprouts’ capital-return and growth story. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped EPS expectations and Sprouts issued FY?2026 guidance ($5.28–$5.44) and Q1 guidance ($1.66–$1.70), supporting the earnings outlook and helping sentiment. MarketBeat: earnings & guidance

Q4 results topped EPS expectations and Sprouts issued FY?2026 guidance ($5.28–$5.44) and Q1 guidance ($1.66–$1.70), supporting the earnings outlook and helping sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Sustainability/brand positioning stories are out this week — these reinforce Sprouts’ core value proposition to health?focused shoppers but are likely a gradual, not immediate, catalyst. Yahoo Finance: sustainability piece

Sustainability/brand positioning stories are out this week — these reinforce Sprouts’ core value proposition to health?focused shoppers but are likely a gradual, not immediate, catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed-to?constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy” / median target near $100) — targets vary widely, so analyst action could amplify moves but contains no single directional push. AmericanBankingNews: analyst summary

Analyst coverage remains mixed-to?constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy” / median target near $100) — targets vary widely, so analyst action could amplify moves but contains no single directional push. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling occurred 3/16–3/19: multiple senior executives (CEO, COO, SVP, VPs and others) trimmed positions in several filings — the breadth/timing of the sales can weigh on near?term sentiment. InsiderTrades: insider selling alert

Significant insider selling occurred 3/16–3/19: multiple senior executives (CEO, COO, SVP, VPs and others) trimmed positions in several filings — the breadth/timing of the sales can weigh on near?term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Notable individual filings: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,754 shares (~$83.50 avg) and CHRO Timmi Zalatoris recorded large reductions (one filing shows a 40.6% trim of ~9,820 shares) — specific SEC Form 4 disclosures are available for review. SEC: CEO Form 4

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,398,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,494,014 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 652.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,544,000 after buying an additional 1,223,753 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,557,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,300,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,526,000 after buying an additional 844,717 shares during the period.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

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Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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