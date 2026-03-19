Timmi Zalatoris Sells 585 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $49,046.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,482.88. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timmi Zalatoris also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Timmi Zalatoris sold 9,820 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $824,192.60.

On Monday, March 16th, Timmi Zalatoris sold 3,668 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $296,447.76.

On Friday, March 13th, Timmi Zalatoris sold 104 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $8,255.52.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.2%

SFM traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $84.52. 3,492,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about Sprouts Farmers Market

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized $1.0B share repurchase, announced store-expansion plans (40+ new stores in 2026) and an open?market director purchase have driven investor interest in Sprouts’ capital-return and growth story. QuiverQuant: buyback/expansion

Board-authorized $1.0B share repurchase, announced store-expansion plans (40+ new stores in 2026) and an open?market director purchase have driven investor interest in Sprouts’ capital-return and growth story. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped EPS expectations and Sprouts issued FY?2026 guidance ($5.28–$5.44) and Q1 guidance ($1.66–$1.70), supporting the earnings outlook and helping sentiment. MarketBeat: earnings & guidance

Q4 results topped EPS expectations and Sprouts issued FY?2026 guidance ($5.28–$5.44) and Q1 guidance ($1.66–$1.70), supporting the earnings outlook and helping sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Sustainability/brand positioning stories are out this week — these reinforce Sprouts’ core value proposition to health?focused shoppers but are likely a gradual, not immediate, catalyst. Yahoo Finance: sustainability piece

Sustainability/brand positioning stories are out this week — these reinforce Sprouts’ core value proposition to health?focused shoppers but are likely a gradual, not immediate, catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed-to?constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy” / median target near $100) — targets vary widely, so analyst action could amplify moves but contains no single directional push. AmericanBankingNews: analyst summary

Analyst coverage remains mixed-to?constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy” / median target near $100) — targets vary widely, so analyst action could amplify moves but contains no single directional push. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling occurred 3/16–3/19: multiple senior executives (CEO, COO, SVP, VPs and others) trimmed positions in several filings — the breadth/timing of the sales can weigh on near?term sentiment. InsiderTrades: insider selling alert

Significant insider selling occurred 3/16–3/19: multiple senior executives (CEO, COO, SVP, VPs and others) trimmed positions in several filings — the breadth/timing of the sales can weigh on near?term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Notable individual filings: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,754 shares (~$83.50 avg) and CHRO Timmi Zalatoris recorded large reductions (one filing shows a 40.6% trim of ~9,820 shares) — specific SEC Form 4 disclosures are available for review. SEC: CEO Form 4

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFM. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

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About Sprouts Farmers Market

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Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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