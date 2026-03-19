Insider Selling: Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Sells 4,577 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CFO John Alexander Young sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $241,528.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,889.44. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Alexander Young also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, John Alexander Young sold 3,038 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $164,477.32.

Ambarella Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.95. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $96.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Connective Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Equity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

More Ambarella News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ambarella this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company showcased agentic AI and edge processing use cases at Embedded World, reinforcing Ambarella’s positioning in high-growth edge-AI vision chips and software — a potential catalyst for revenue growth if design wins follow. Embedded World 2026: Ambarella makes the case for agentic AI at the edge

Company showcased agentic AI and edge processing use cases at Embedded World, reinforcing Ambarella’s positioning in high-growth edge-AI vision chips and software — a potential catalyst for revenue growth if design wins follow. Positive Sentiment: Broader industry coverage highlights the ongoing shift of compute to edge devices (Edge AI / IoT), which supports Ambarella’s market opportunity for computer-vision and AI accelerator IP. This narrative can support multiple-quarter revenue upside if Ambarella converts momentum into wins. Edge AI shifts more processing onto devices across IoT systems

Broader industry coverage highlights the ongoing shift of compute to edge devices (Edge AI / IoT), which supports Ambarella’s market opportunity for computer-vision and AI accelerator IP. This narrative can support multiple-quarter revenue upside if Ambarella converts momentum into wins. Neutral Sentiment: Sector-level strength around AI chips (e.g., coverage noting Intel and chip valuations rising) is boosting sentiment for semiconductor names generally, which can lift AMBA even if company-specific catalysts are mixed. Intel Tops Valuation List as AI Hype Lifts Chip Stocks

Sector-level strength around AI chips (e.g., coverage noting Intel and chip valuations rising) is boosting sentiment for semiconductor names generally, which can lift AMBA even if company-specific catalysts are mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest entries for March show anomalous/zero values and NaN changes (likely a data glitch). Given the unreliable figures, short-interest is not a clear near-term driver based on the current reports.

Reported short-interest entries for March show anomalous/zero values and NaN changes (likely a data glitch). Given the unreliable figures, short-interest is not a clear near-term driver based on the current reports. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed this week: CEO Feng?Ming Wang sold shares on Mar 17 and Mar 19 (combined ~27,059 shares at ~\$52.77–\$54.14); other senior insiders (VPs, CFO, and directors) also sold multiple blocks across the same dates. Large, clustered insider sales often weigh on sentiment even if described as diversification. SEC filing (CEO sale example) here: SEC Filing – Insider Sales

Ambarella Company Profile

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Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella’s platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella’s product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

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