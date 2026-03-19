Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and traded as low as $1.94. Paramount Gold Nevada shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 904,954 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PZG shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. iA Financial set a $3.25 price target on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Gold Nevada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

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Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Paramount Gold Nevada

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 256,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 11.3% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 997,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the period. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Gold Nevada is a publicly traded mineral exploration and development company focused on precious metal properties in Nevada. The company’s core business activities include the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and advancement of gold and silver prospects. Utilizing modern geological, geochemical and geophysical survey techniques, Paramount seeks to delineate high-grade mineral resources and position its assets for potential future production or strategic partnerships with established mining operators.

Paramount’s portfolio encompasses several key projects across Nevada’s prolific mineral belts, including the historic Sleeper gold mine in Humboldt County, the Scossa epithermal gold system in Pershing County and the San Miguel gold-silver district in Mineral County.

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