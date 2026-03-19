Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.3320. Rise Gold shares last traded at $0.3360, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.

Rise Gold Trading Down 4.1%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

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Rise Gold Company Profile

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Rise Gold (OTCMKTS: RYES) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Idaho-Maryland Gold Project in Nevada County, California. The company’s primary objective is to revive and modernize the historic Idaho-Maryland Mine, which was one of the most prolific hard-rock gold mines in North America before its closure in the mid-20th century. Rise Gold holds a portfolio of exploration permits, mining claims and proprietary data that underpin its efforts to delineate a new resource and prepare for eventual production.

The Idaho-Maryland Gold Project encompasses both underground workings and surface infrastructure situated near Grass Valley, California.

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