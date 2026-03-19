Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and traded as low as $6.9620. Acerinox shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 391 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANIOY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Acerinox Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.17). Acerinox had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 0.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Acerinox Company Profile

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Acerinox is a Madrid-based global producer of stainless steel products with an integrated value chain that spans melting, hot rolling, cold rolling, annealing and finishing processes. Founded in 1970, the company operates multiple stainless steel mills and recycling facilities in Europe, North America and Asia, enabling a fully vertically integrated manufacturing model. This structure supports consistent product quality, cost efficiency and a commitment to sustainable production practices.

The company’s core product portfolio comprises flat and long stainless steel formats, including coils, sheets, plates and bars.

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