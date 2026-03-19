Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and traded as low as $3.16. Surna shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 359,650 shares traded.

Surna Stock Down 0.6%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30.

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Surna Company Profile

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Surna, Inc (OTCMKTS: SRNA) is a Boulder, Colorado–based company specializing in precision environmental control systems for indoor horticulture. The company engineers and manufactures integrated solutions designed to optimize growing conditions for commercial cultivators, with a particular focus on the regulated cannabis industry. Surna’s core competency lies in applying HVAC, dehumidification and moisture-management technologies tailored to the unique needs of high-value indoor crops.

Surna offers end-to-end services that span project planning, system design, equipment manufacturing and field installation.

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