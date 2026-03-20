Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Up 9.6% – Here’s What Happened

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 and last traded at GBX 4. Approximately 1,256,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 626% from the average daily volume of 173,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65.

Coro Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94. The firm has a market cap of £4.30 million, a PE ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Coro Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A South East Asian energy company focused on supporting the regional transition to a low carbon economy.

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