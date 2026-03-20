Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.77 and last traded at GBX 8.38. Approximately 7,069,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 5,058,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.46.

Blencowe Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of £45.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.48.

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Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Blencowe Resources

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017. Blencowe Resources Plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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