abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.90 and last traded at GBX 14. 339,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 976,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Trading Down 3.4%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.56. The stock has a market cap of £42.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.31.

About abrdn Diversified Income & Growth

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Investing across asset classes aiming to deliver reliable income and growth

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