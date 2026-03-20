Itex (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Shares Down 5% – What’s Next?

Itex Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 101 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Itex Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86.

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Itex Company Profile

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ITEX Corporation operates a barter-based exchange platform that enables businesses to trade goods and services using an alternative currency called ITEX Trade Dollars. By matching buyers and sellers through its proprietary network, the company helps members conserve cash, improve cash flow and clear excess inventory without traditional financial outlays.

The company’s core offering revolves around its ITEX Trade Marketplace, where participating businesses can post trade opportunities and fulfill needs across a wide range of categories, including office supplies, marketing services, professional consulting and maintenance.

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