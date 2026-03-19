Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports.

Inhibrx Biosciences Price Performance

Inhibrx Biosciences stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.50. Inhibrx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,167,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,251,000 after acquiring an additional 724,872 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $7,961,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,622,000 after purchasing an additional 171,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $10,531,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inhibrx Biosciences by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 117,343 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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About Inhibrx Biosciences

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Inhibrx, Inc, headquartered in La Jolla, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation protein therapeutics. The company’s proprietary protein engineering platform enables the design and production of multispecific and multivalent biologics with tailored binding characteristics and favorable pharmacokinetic properties. By leveraging high-throughput screening and structure-based design, Inhibrx aims to create molecules that address challenging targets in oncology, regenerative medicine and other areas of unmet medical need.

The company’s lead candidate, INBRX-109, is a tetravalent agonist of the receptor tyrosine kinase ROR2 designed to stimulate tissue repair and regeneration.

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