Bryan Wahl Sells 4,231 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $283,477.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 63,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,253. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bryan Wahl also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Bryan Wahl sold 4,125 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $283,428.75.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Bryan Wahl sold 4,084 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,511.28.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.75. 461,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,393. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average of $70.20. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 14.72%.The firm had revenue of $151.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TARS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

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Tarsus Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tarsus Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital upgraded TARS to “Strong?Buy” and published a set of 2026 estimates that materially narrow expected losses (FY2026 now seen at -$1.01 vs. broader consensus -$3.17) and forecast a positive Q4?2026 EPS of $0.09 — a clear bullish catalyst that can support upside expectations. Lifesci upgrade report

Lifesci Capital upgraded TARS to “Strong?Buy” and published a set of 2026 estimates that materially narrow expected losses (FY2026 now seen at -$1.01 vs. broader consensus -$3.17) and forecast a positive Q4?2026 EPS of $0.09 — a clear bullish catalyst that can support upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional investors have been increasing stakes (RTW, Deep Track, Jennison, Vanguard, Morgan Stanley among others), keeping roughly 90% institutional ownership — steady buying from big funds tends to support share-price stability and upside over time. MarketBeat TARS coverage

Large institutional investors have been increasing stakes (RTW, Deep Track, Jennison, Vanguard, Morgan Stanley among others), keeping roughly 90% institutional ownership — steady buying from big funds tends to support share-price stability and upside over time. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains mixed?to?favorable: the average recommendation is “Moderate Buy” and some firms (Guggenheim, Oppenheimer) have raised targets while others are more cautious — this keeps the outlook constructive but not unanimous. Analyst consensus article

Analyst consensus remains mixed?to?favorable: the average recommendation is “Moderate Buy” and some firms (Guggenheim, Oppenheimer) have raised targets while others are more cautious — this keeps the outlook constructive but not unanimous. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results: revenue beat estimates ($151.7M vs. $144.6M) but EPS slightly missed ($0.20 loss vs. $0.19 expected). Revenue strength is supportive; continued negative margins and guidance keep risk elevated until pipeline milestones materialize. Earnings summary

Recent quarterly results: revenue beat estimates ($151.7M vs. $144.6M) but EPS slightly missed ($0.20 loss vs. $0.19 expected). Revenue strength is supportive; continued negative margins and guidance keep risk elevated until pipeline milestones materialize. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director William J. Link sold 12,500 shares at an average $68.79 on March 16 (disclosed via SEC filing), reducing his stake by ~9.7%. Insider sales can create short?term downward pressure or be interpreted by some investors as profit?taking. InsiderTrades report ( SEC Form 4 )

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $15,898,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,604,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,790,000 after purchasing an additional 136,582 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,264,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 385.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 188,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company’s research platform centers on neuro?effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus’s lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early?stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

Further Reading

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