Chan Lee Sells 6,729 Shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) insider Chan Lee sold 6,729 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $355,089.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 156,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,251,644.90. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $55.86. 1,145,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,787. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.95.

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Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambarella

Key Ambarella News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ambarella this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company showcased agentic AI and edge processing use cases at Embedded World, reinforcing Ambarella’s positioning in high-growth edge-AI vision chips and software — a potential catalyst for revenue growth if design wins follow. Embedded World 2026: Ambarella makes the case for agentic AI at the edge

Company showcased agentic AI and edge processing use cases at Embedded World, reinforcing Ambarella’s positioning in high-growth edge-AI vision chips and software — a potential catalyst for revenue growth if design wins follow. Positive Sentiment: Broader industry coverage highlights the ongoing shift of compute to edge devices (Edge AI / IoT), which supports Ambarella’s market opportunity for computer-vision and AI accelerator IP. This narrative can support multiple-quarter revenue upside if Ambarella converts momentum into wins. Edge AI shifts more processing onto devices across IoT systems

Broader industry coverage highlights the ongoing shift of compute to edge devices (Edge AI / IoT), which supports Ambarella’s market opportunity for computer-vision and AI accelerator IP. This narrative can support multiple-quarter revenue upside if Ambarella converts momentum into wins. Neutral Sentiment: Sector-level strength around AI chips (e.g., coverage noting Intel and chip valuations rising) is boosting sentiment for semiconductor names generally, which can lift AMBA even if company-specific catalysts are mixed. Intel Tops Valuation List as AI Hype Lifts Chip Stocks

Sector-level strength around AI chips (e.g., coverage noting Intel and chip valuations rising) is boosting sentiment for semiconductor names generally, which can lift AMBA even if company-specific catalysts are mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest entries for March show anomalous/zero values and NaN changes (likely a data glitch). Given the unreliable figures, short-interest is not a clear near-term driver based on the current reports.

Reported short-interest entries for March show anomalous/zero values and NaN changes (likely a data glitch). Given the unreliable figures, short-interest is not a clear near-term driver based on the current reports. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed this week: CEO Feng?Ming Wang sold shares on Mar 17 and Mar 19 (combined ~27,059 shares at ~\$52.77–\$54.14); other senior insiders (VPs, CFO, and directors) also sold multiple blocks across the same dates. Large, clustered insider sales often weigh on sentiment even if described as diversification. SEC filing (CEO sale example) here: SEC Filing – Insider Sales

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ambarella by 2,312.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after buying an additional 828,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 821,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,811,000 after acquiring an additional 650,306 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,810,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 775,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,962,000 after purchasing an additional 425,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 894.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 459,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,361,000 after purchasing an additional 413,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

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Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella’s platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella’s product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

Further Reading

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