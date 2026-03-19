Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $824,192.60 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $824,192.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,822.31. This represents a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timmi Zalatoris also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, Timmi Zalatoris sold 585 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $49,046.40.

On Monday, March 16th, Timmi Zalatoris sold 3,668 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $296,447.76.

On Friday, March 13th, Timmi Zalatoris sold 104 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $8,255.52.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,492,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,398,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,494,014 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 652.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,753 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $81,557,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,300,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,526,000 after purchasing an additional 844,717 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SFM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

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Sprouts Farmers Market News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized $1.0B share repurchase, announced store-expansion plans (40+ new stores in 2026) and an open?market director purchase have driven investor interest in Sprouts’ capital-return and growth story. QuiverQuant: buyback/expansion

Board-authorized $1.0B share repurchase, announced store-expansion plans (40+ new stores in 2026) and an open?market director purchase have driven investor interest in Sprouts’ capital-return and growth story. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped EPS expectations and Sprouts issued FY?2026 guidance ($5.28–$5.44) and Q1 guidance ($1.66–$1.70), supporting the earnings outlook and helping sentiment. MarketBeat: earnings & guidance

Q4 results topped EPS expectations and Sprouts issued FY?2026 guidance ($5.28–$5.44) and Q1 guidance ($1.66–$1.70), supporting the earnings outlook and helping sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Sustainability/brand positioning stories are out this week — these reinforce Sprouts’ core value proposition to health?focused shoppers but are likely a gradual, not immediate, catalyst. Yahoo Finance: sustainability piece

Sustainability/brand positioning stories are out this week — these reinforce Sprouts’ core value proposition to health?focused shoppers but are likely a gradual, not immediate, catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed-to?constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy” / median target near $100) — targets vary widely, so analyst action could amplify moves but contains no single directional push. AmericanBankingNews: analyst summary

Analyst coverage remains mixed-to?constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy” / median target near $100) — targets vary widely, so analyst action could amplify moves but contains no single directional push. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling occurred 3/16–3/19: multiple senior executives (CEO, COO, SVP, VPs and others) trimmed positions in several filings — the breadth/timing of the sales can weigh on near?term sentiment. InsiderTrades: insider selling alert

Significant insider selling occurred 3/16–3/19: multiple senior executives (CEO, COO, SVP, VPs and others) trimmed positions in several filings — the breadth/timing of the sales can weigh on near?term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Notable individual filings: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,754 shares (~$83.50 avg) and CHRO Timmi Zalatoris recorded large reductions (one filing shows a 40.6% trim of ~9,820 shares) — specific SEC Form 4 disclosures are available for review. SEC: CEO Form 4

About Sprouts Farmers Market

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Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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