Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $824,192.60 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $824,192.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,822.31. This represents a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Timmi Zalatoris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 19th, Timmi Zalatoris sold 585 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $49,046.40.
- On Monday, March 16th, Timmi Zalatoris sold 3,668 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $296,447.76.
- On Friday, March 13th, Timmi Zalatoris sold 104 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $8,255.52.
Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance
Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,492,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $182.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,398,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,494,014 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 652.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,753 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $81,557,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,300,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,526,000 after purchasing an additional 844,717 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on SFM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized $1.0B share repurchase, announced store-expansion plans (40+ new stores in 2026) and an open?market director purchase have driven investor interest in Sprouts’ capital-return and growth story. QuiverQuant: buyback/expansion
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped EPS expectations and Sprouts issued FY?2026 guidance ($5.28–$5.44) and Q1 guidance ($1.66–$1.70), supporting the earnings outlook and helping sentiment. MarketBeat: earnings & guidance
- Neutral Sentiment: Sustainability/brand positioning stories are out this week — these reinforce Sprouts’ core value proposition to health?focused shoppers but are likely a gradual, not immediate, catalyst. Yahoo Finance: sustainability piece
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed-to?constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy” / median target near $100) — targets vary widely, so analyst action could amplify moves but contains no single directional push. AmericanBankingNews: analyst summary
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling occurred 3/16–3/19: multiple senior executives (CEO, COO, SVP, VPs and others) trimmed positions in several filings — the breadth/timing of the sales can weigh on near?term sentiment. InsiderTrades: insider selling alert
- Negative Sentiment: Notable individual filings: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,754 shares (~$83.50 avg) and CHRO Timmi Zalatoris recorded large reductions (one filing shows a 40.6% trim of ~9,820 shares) — specific SEC Form 4 disclosures are available for review. SEC: CEO Form 4
About Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.
Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.
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