SentinelOne (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $562,362.08 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $562,362.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,007,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,575,298.19. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 36,932 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $510,030.92.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 39,472 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $532,082.56.

On Friday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 23,063 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $303,278.45.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 51,595 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $780,116.40.

On Friday, January 2nd, Tomer Weingarten sold 6,346 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $95,443.84.

SentinelOne Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of S traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.54. 5,357,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,787,132. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 45.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $271.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. Analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 102.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $26,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 700.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on S shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

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SentinelOne Company Profile

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SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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