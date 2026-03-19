Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) CEO Jitendra Mohan Sells 157,500 Shares of Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 157,500 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.58, for a total transaction of $20,723,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,531,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,285,296.56. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jitendra Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Astera Labs alerts:

On Tuesday, February 17th, Jitendra Mohan sold 94,971 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $11,758,359.51.

Astera Labs Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ALAB traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $126.08. 4,151,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,431. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $262.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.70%.The company had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Astera Labs’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter worth about $1,876,000. Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Astera Labs by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ALAB shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.