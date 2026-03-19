Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Major Shareholder Sells $26,246,039.04 in Stock

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) major shareholder – Nq L.L.C. Btoa sold 7,477,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $26,246,039.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,670.32. This represents a 99.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of BMBL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,267,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,907. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $421.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.73, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.96.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BMBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,164,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after buying an additional 3,820,205 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,570,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc operates a technology platform designed to facilitate social and professional connections through its suite of apps, most notably the flagship Bumble dating app. The company’s core premise is to empower users—particularly women—to make the first move, helping to reshape traditional dating dynamics. In addition to its dating function, Bumble offers mode-switching features that allow users to find friends through “Bumble BFF” or pursue professional networking opportunities via “Bumble Bizz.”

Beyond the Bumble app, the company also owns and operates Badoo, a social discovery platform with a substantial global footprint, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

Further Reading

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